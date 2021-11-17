5 things Charlotte Flair has revealed about her WWE career that you may not know

Despite being one of the current top WWE Superstars, there might be a few things that fans do not know about Charlotte Flair's career.

Flair joined WWE nearly a decade ago, spending three years in NXT before moving to the main roster in 2015. Throughout the past few years, the daughter of the legendary Ric Flair has proven herself to be one of the best female competitors ever step inside the squared circle. She is now a 12-time Women's Champion.

Although her career is well known to the WWE Universe, there are a few things that fans might not know about Flair's journey in Vince McMahon's company. In her book Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte, Flair disclosed a few lesser-known things about her career to the WWE Universe.

Here are five things Charlotte Flair has revealed about her WWE career that you may not know.

#5. Charlotte Flair was the only one in her class who joined WWE without having a tryout

Before joining WWE, Charlotte Flair had no intention of pursuing a pro wrestling career. Nonetheless, a dinner with WWE Executive John Laurinaitis changed her life.

Laurinaitis was going to dinner with Flair's father and brother Reid when the SmackDown Women's Champion tagged along. At dinner, Laurinaitis was supposed to discuss with the Flairs the possibility of Reid getting a WWE tryout. However, surprisingly, he offered The Queen a WWE developmental contract. A few days later, she reported to WWE's developmental brand at the time, FCW.

As she revealed in her book, Flair was the only one among her colleagues who had signed a contract without having a tryout. That added extra pressure on The Queen to prove that she belonged in WWE.

"I had a high mountain to climb. I had to prove that I belonged. I had to earn people’s respect. Three things made that more challenging: I was Ric Flair’s daughter; I was the only person there who did not have a tryout; and I didn’t have any wrestling experience," she wrote.

Charlotte Flair has proven herself to be one of the best female competitors WWE has ever hired despite the lack of tryout. She is currently leading the SmackDown women's division.

