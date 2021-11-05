WWE's top 10 highest paid female superstars in 2021

The WWE female division has evolved tremendously over the years. Female superstars have gone from being called Divas to becoming an integral part of WWE shows.

Rubbing shoulders with the men's division in charisma, in-ring skills, and mic talent, women in WWE have become role models for youngsters.

But how much does this popularity translate into salary?

SportsGrail recently released a list of the 10 highest-paid women in WWE and their salaries. Let’s take a look at it. (These figures don’t account for royalties the superstars get from the sale of their merchandise.)

#10. Sasha Banks (Paid $250,000 by WWE)

It comes as no surprise that The Boss is currently one of WWE's highest paid female superstars.

Sasha Banks wrestled on the independent circuit for two years before signing with WWE in 2012. After working on the NXT brand for three years, she moved to the main roster in 2015, where she has been a part of history in many instances.

In 2015, Banks and Bayley were the first women ever to headline an NXT TakeOver, and to compete in an iron women match. In 2016, she and Charlotte Flair became the first women to headline a WWE pay-per-view, and the first women to compete in a Hell in a Cell match. In 2021, she and Bianca Belair became the first Black women to jointly headline a WrestleMania.

Sasha Banks has also held the Women’s Championship six times and is a Women’s Grand Slam Champion. She’s incredibly popular with the WWE Universe, which explains why the company sees her as an asset.

#9. Carmella (Paid $260,000 by WWE)

‘The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE’ certainly knows her worth, and it seems the company knows it too.

After signing with NXT in 2013, Carmella moved to the main roster in 2016. Since then, she has won the first women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and was the first woman to successfully cash in her opportunity to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. In 2019, she won both the WWE 24/7 Championship and the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal.

‘Mella turned heel almost as soon as she debuted on SmackDown, and has played the role exceptionally ever since. Her cunning, unapologetic character that shows up in the most unexpected places to cash in on any opportunity keeps fans guessing.

