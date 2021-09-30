Alexa Bliss missed this week's episode of WWE's Monday Night RAW and is now reportedly set to undergo sinus surgery.

The former Women's Champion lost her RAW Women's Championship match to Charlotte Flair on Sunday night at Extreme Rules before Lilly was destroyed in the aftermath.

Bliss was then seen crying over her fallen best friend, before exiting the arena. Reports on Monday morning suggested that The Twisted Goddess was set to take some time away from WWE without noting a reason.

PWInsider are now reporting that Alexa Bliss is set to undergo sinus surgery but were unable to confirm how long Bliss would be sidelined for following the procedure.

"Alexa Bliss was written off TV as of the Extreme Rules PPV as she is scheduled for an upcoming sinus surgery. PWInsider.com has not confirmed how long she will be out as of this writing."

Alexa Bliss in WWE

Earlier this year, Alexa Bliss was undefeated in WWE and was part of a feud with Randy Orton. She has since left the side of The Fiend and began a new storyline alongside Lilly.

It's unclear if the Lilly character arc came to an end at Extreme Rules or whether or not Bliss will be able to bring her best friend back when she is able to make her return to the company.

The former Women's Champion updated a cryptic Tweet last night which seemed to confirm that some kind of change was set to come, it's unclear if this was regarding herself or Lilly.

It will be interesting to see how Bliss is brought back into WWE and if she is part of the upcoming WWE Draft, since her hiatus from the company is yet to be confirmed on-screen.

