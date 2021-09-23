"It was a blessing in disguise" – Becky Lynch on Nia Jax breaking her nose in 2018

Becky Lynch was slated to collide with Ronda Rousey at WWE Survivor Series 2018 but was pulled from the match several days before due to an injury she sustained at the hands of Nia Jax. The Man believes that it was a blessing in disguise.

Lynch led a SmackDown women's invasion on Monday Night RAW in late 2018 which saw female stars of both brands brawling in and outside the ring. During the conflict, an errant punch from The Irresistible Force left Lynch with a broken nose and a concussion.

While speaking to GiveMeSports, the SmackDown Women's Champion revealed she doesn't know how her career would've panned out if it wasn't for that moment. She even joked that she should buy Nia a bouquet as a thank you gift.

"Gosh, I think that, in retrospect, I need to buy Nia Jax a bouquet of flowers because I think I think without that image, you know, myself covered in blood on top of the stands with my arms out, like my career, it may not have gotten to the place that it's gotten now, you know?" said Lynch.

"So yeah, 100% it was a blessing in disguise. I don't know what would have happened otherwise. We (Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey) would have had our match, I probably would have won. Who knows? Who knows what would have happened? It's so hard to tell, but I am very grateful for everything that happened along the way," Lynch added.

Becky Lynch's ascension to the top of WWE

Becky Lynch was in the midst of a big push as 'The Man' during that time, and her performance and the image of her standing in the crowd with a bloodied face propelled her to the top of the card.

She came out looking like a total badass. Lynch went on to the main event WrestleMania 35 with Rousey and Charlotte Flair and walked out with both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship. She even appeared in segments with major names such as Edge, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and John Cena.

Also Read

After a long hiatus, The Man returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2021, and she's currently set to face Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules for the SmackDown Women's Title.

Justin Credible, who was in the 'Plane Ride from Hell', addresses the Ric Flair controversy here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh