"Does WWE just hand her over to AEW?"- Details on "tricky situation" with Charlotte Flair - Reports

WWE is reportedly in a "tricky situation" regarding Charlotte Flair over the backstage incident with Becky Lynch.

Both women were involved in an awkward "Championship Exchange" segment on last week's SmackDown, getting into a backstage confrontation after the show went off the air. As per reports, Flair was escorted out of the venue by security personnel while garnering backstage heat due to her behavior.

Dave Meltzer recently opened up about the tense situation surrounding Charlotte Flair. A WWE source told him the following:

“It’s a tricky situation, isn’t it? Does WWE just hand her over to AEW?,” said the source. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

According to the source, if WWE punishes Charlotte Flair over the incident, it would have to do the same for other wrestlers who are difficult backstage. They concluded that WWE has its hands full with the situation.

Charlotte Flair is reportedly not well-liked by her peers

The "Championship Exchange" segment featuring Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch saw Flair drop her RAW Women's title as Lynch was just about to grab it. Later in the segment, Lynch threw her SmackDown Women's title at Flair, who also dropped this belt.

KYLE  🎃 (2-4) @FightSteenKO The original script actually called for Becky Lynch to grab the title away from Charlotte Flair and brag about being "Becky Two Belts" before Sonya Deville would order her to hand her title to Charlotte. We're told Charlotte Flair didn't agree this was the best course of action The original script actually called for Becky Lynch to grab the title away from Charlotte Flair and brag about being "Becky Two Belts" before Sonya Deville would order her to hand her title to Charlotte. We're told Charlotte Flair didn't agree this was the best course of action https://t.co/hQ1BMxlLsB

As per PWTorch's sources, Flair has been "increasingly difficult to work with." Another WWE Superstar told PWTorch that no female star wants to work with her in any capacity.

Many fans have expressed their disappointment over how Charlotte Flair has been booked over the years. She has spent most of her main roster run in the main event scene. 'The Queen' is currently a two-time NXT Women's Champion, 12-time RAW/SmackDown Women's Champion, former Divas Champion, and former Women's Tag Team Champion.

Charlotte Flair broke Asuka's 914-day winning streak at WrestleMania 34. She won feuds against fan-favorite Rhea Ripley in 2020 and 2021. Judging by the latest reports, Flair's peers also aren't too fond of her.

What do you think of this situation? Will WWE discipline Charlotte Flair over what happened on Friday night?

