“No other women want to work with her now"- Locker room reaction to Becky Lynch-Charlotte Flair confrontation - Reports

A major update has come out regarding Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's backstage confrontation on last night's SmackDown.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were involved in a heated backstage dispute after the show. Their "Championship Exchange" segment on SmackDown didn't go as planned, and Flair garnered significant heat over how it turned out.

PWTorch now has an update on the situation. As per multiple sources, the WWE locker room sided with Becky Lynch. An unnamed WWE Superstar even dubbed her "a hero" for standing up to Flair.

Another superstar told PWTorch that Flair has been "increasingly difficult to work with." Another said Becky Lynch is well-liked while no female superstar wants to work with Charlotte.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were best friends

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were once inseparable. However, the two have drifted apart over the past three years. In August, Charlotte got candid about how they aren't as close anymore.

"Honestly, I don't think anything happened. I really think that her and I depended so much on each other as best friends, and it was easy. She was my ride or die, my go-to, and, like, just needed to happen. I met [Andrade], she met Seth. Her career took off," said Charlotte.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE Still the champ. Still been holding a WWE title since ‘35. Still going to win at Crown Jewel. #AndStill Still the champ. Still been holding a WWE title since ‘35. Still going to win at Crown Jewel. #AndStill https://t.co/OYmmU4jeQb

Reports coming out of last night's SmackDown stated that security escorted Charlotte Flair out of the venue. Fans have widely criticized WWE's handling of her character. She debuted in 2015 and has already won the Women's title 12 times (across RAW and SmackDown).

Meanwhile, WWE massively pushed Becky Lynch in 2018 due to her increasing popularity among fans. She quickly became the biggest face in all of WWE and still gets loud pops.

