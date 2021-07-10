Bayley ruled out of action for 9 months due to serious injury

WWE Superstar Bayley has reportedly suffered a severe injury during a recent training session. The former SmackDown Women's Champion will be out of in-ring action for at least nine months. As of this writing, there are no other details known about her injury.

Bayley was scheduled to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view. WWE confirmed on Twitter that a replacement will be announced on SmackDown later tonight.

BREAKING NEWS: @itsBayleyWWE has suffered an injury while training and will be out approximately nine months.



A replacement for her match against @BiancaBelairWWE at #MITB will be announced tonight on #SmackDown.https://t.co/qLsf8KTHNp — WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2021

Bayley spent the entire WWE ThunderDome era working on her heel persona and showcased some immense growth as a performer. Unfortunately, she sustained an injury a week before the fans' return to the live events. We wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to her potential return at WrestleMania next year in April.

What does Bayley's injury mean for Bianca Belair?

Bianca Belair in WWE

Bayley and Bianca Belair have spent the last couple of months engaged in an intense feud on WWE SmackDown. In the process, they delivered a few epic title bouts, including a remakable Hell in a Cell match.

Though "The EST" defeated Bayley twice, Belair could not get her challenger to back down from her relentless title pursuit. Out of frustration, Belair challenged Bayley to an "I Quit" match at Money in the Bank.

Bayley took it a step further and said that she would leave WWE SmackDown if she loses in the championship match again. It appeared as if this would indeed be the final chapter of their rivalry on the blue brand.

However, Bayley's injury and subsequent absence could let the creative team put this storyline on hold. Someone else will step up and challenge Belair for the title on Sunday night.

WWE SmackDown has a limited number of Superstars in the women's division, and it will need most of them for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Thus, Bayley might be replaced by a returning superstar or a debuting one.

Who do you think should replace Bayley in the SmackDown Women's Championship match at WWE Money in the Bank 2021? Let us know in the comments section below.

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Edited by Colin Tessier