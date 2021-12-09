5 times WWE Superstars had to work with their real-life partners' exes

Several superstars have competed alongside their real-life partners in WWE in the past few years. Others, however, went through a different experience, sharing the ring with their partners' exes.

The WWE locker room has witnessed many romances over the years. A few WWE Superstars dated more than one of their colleagues. That led to having their new partners and their exes working around each other. Some of them even had to work together in the ring.

Although being around their partners' exes might not have been the most comfortable experience, these WWE Superstars did their jobs professionally. While some had one-off matches, others had historic rivalries with their real-life partners' exes.

Here are five times WWE Superstars had to work with their real-life partners' exes.

#5. WWE legend John Cena - Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler was the first WWE Superstar Nikki Bella dated after joining Vince McMahon's company in 2007. Nonetheless, their relationship ended after a few years.

In late 2012, Bella started dating John Cena. Five years later, the 16-time World Champion proposed to the WWE Hall of Famer inside the ring at WrestleMania 33, following their victory over The Miz and Maryse.

Bella and Cena were supposed to tie the knot in May 2018. However, the former Divas Champion ended the engagement and broke up with Cena one month before the wedding.

While he dated Nikki Bella, the Leader of the Cenation had to share the ring with his partner's ex-boyfriend several times. The former WWE Champion and Ziggler faced each other in singles and tag team matches. They also squared off in Battle Royals and even a 6-Pack Challenge. Cena also teamed up with Ziggler in a few tag team bouts too.

In October 2016, Cena teamed up with his then-girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend to defeat Baron Corbin, The Miz, and Carmella in a dark match after SmackDown. It was the only match in which Nikki Bella shared the ring with Cena and Ziggler at the same time.

