Melina opens up about possible WWE return

Former WWE star Melina says she is open to returning to the company one day.

In 2020, Melina denied reports that she was set to rejoin WWE nine years after her initial seven-year run with the company ended. She clarified in an interview with Louis Dangoor earlier this year that a knee injury prevented her from re-signing.

Speaking to Metro’s Alistair McGeorge, the three-time Women’s Champion and two-time Divas Champion said she would “love” to return to WWE. However, she is also content with her career accomplishments if she never makes a WWE comeback.

“I feel fulfilled and I feel lucky with everything that comes into my path,” Melina said. “If that offer comes back… then of course I’d love it. Of course, because that’s my home. But if it doesn’t happen, then it doesn’t happen and I’m good with that too. I’ve done so much there that I don’t feel like I have anything to prove, I don’t feel like I have anything to say or do.”

Melina has made two cameo appearances on WWE television over the last two years. The 42-year-old appeared as a special guest referee on the RAW Reunion episode of RAW on July 22, 2019. She also featured in a backstage segment with Lucha House Party on the RAW Legends Night episode of RAW on January 4, 2021.

What’s next for Melina?

Mickie James and Melina (left); Deonna Purrazzo (right)

Melina is set to challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at NWA EmPowerrr on August 28.

Amid speculation about a possible WWE return, Melina reiterated that she is happy performing for IMPACT and NWA right now.

“I’ve done it all, said it all and everything else is just something beautiful to add to my life if I get to have it,” Melina added. “If not, it’s OK ’cause I’m doing fine and I’m doing great work with the companies I work with.”

