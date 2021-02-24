"Everyone made such a big deal out of it" - Melina on the rumors of her signing with WWE last year

In September, PWInsider reported that Melina had signed a new WWE contract and would be returning to the company imminently. That turned out not to be the case, as Melina debunked the rumors herself a day later.

The former multi-time WWE Women's Champion sat down with Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk today to discuss various topics.

When the subject of her apparent WWE return came up, Melina decided to set the record straight. She confirmed there were talks with WWE, but a knee injury prevented her from signing.

“It was talks of [a return]. Talks of seeing if it was possible and all that stuff. Everyone made such a big deal out of it. I was in talks with [WWE], but I never signed a contract, there was nothing going on. Just ‘hey would you consider, would you be open?’. I’m like ‘hell yeah’. Well it turned out I have like a bad knee, and I can’t wrestle.”

"It's never a guarantee" - Melina on signing a new contract with WWE

Melina also downplayed the idea that the knee injury was the only thing keeping WWE from signing her to a new deal last year. She made it known that even if she was completely healthy, the company still might not have signed her.

“Who knows if I didn’t have a bad knee if they would have signed me? Or you never know, if I had a good knee they wanted to see if I was open to it, but probably not get signed. That’s just the way wrestling is. It’s never a guarantee."

