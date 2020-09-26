Possible truth about Melina's reported WWE return despite her denial

Mike Johnson was the first to release the report about Melina signing a WWE contract on PWInsider. The 3-time Women's Champion took to Facebook to deny the rumor. The story has since not been talked about much.

Here's what Melina had written in her Facebook post while addressing the report:

I AM NOT signed with the WWE. But that doesn't mean it is not a possibility. My reason for this post is that it bothers me that these sites lie to fans. I don't know what my future will hold but I know 2020 has taken so much from me. From all of us. Going back home to the WWE would feel like everything I've gone through was for this very moment. But we don't know what's going to happen.

While Melina denied signing a WWE contract, she didn't rule out the possibility of returning the WWE.

Dave Meltzer gave his thoughts on the Melina situation in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer noted that people backstage in the WWE - who should ideally know about the story - were clueless about Melina's return. However, as Johnson reported it, Meltzer also added that the odds of the story being true are high, and many people in the company who were in the dark about the return also might have figured that it's legitimate. Mike Johnson, after all, has an exemplary track record.

Meltzer highlighted the fact that Melina's denial did indicate something happening behind the scenes.

Meltzer wrote:

Perez denied it, but her denial seemed to indicate something was up, as she was mad at why someone would spoil a secret.

Possible truth about Melina's reported WWE return

Meltzer then speculated on a few potential scenarios that could be in play when it comes to Melina's reported WWE return.

There is a possibility that an idea might have been pitched to her, but the deal wasn't made just yet with Vince McMahon's company. There have been many instances wherein talents have shot down reports of their return only to make a comeback weeks or months later. The idea behind their denial has always been to keep the information a secret and to maintain the element of surprise.

Meltzer, however, did explain a problem with such a move:

The problem with that is that if anyone tells the truth saying they aren't signed (or tells themselves they are telling the truth because they haven't put pen to paper but have agreed to return), it kills the credibility of people who aren't them and deny it and are honest.

Melina last appeared on WWE TV on the RAW Reunion show in 2019, and the 41-year-old Superstar wrestled her last match in February for New York Wrestling Connection (NYWC).

Her last WWE match happened in 2011, and if she does return to the WWE, it would be her first full-time contract with the company in nine years.