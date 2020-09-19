Melina reacts to reports that she has signed with WWE

It was recently reported that former WWE Diva Melina is on her way back to the promotion, and she may return "as early as next week". Now, Melina herself has commented on these reports, and has made it clear that she hasn't signed with WWE. Melina took to her official Facebook handle and posted a lengthy message for the fans, stating that the reports of her return are false. Although Melina clearly mentioned that she isn't signed with WWE, she also added that she can't rule out the possibility of a return.

I AM NOT signed with the WWE. But that doesn’t mean it is not a possibility. My reason for this post is that it bothers me that these sites lie to fans.

I don’t know what my future will hold but I know 2020 has taken so much from me. From all of us. Going back home to the WWE would feel like everything I’ve gone through was for this very moment. But we don’t know what’s going to happen.

Melina had a successful career in WWE as a top Diva

Melina enjoyed a seven-year stint in WWE, back in 2004-11. She was initially a part of MNM, but later became a singles star and won the Divas title on two occasions. Melina also held the Women's title three times.

Melina made her return to WWE last year, on the RAW Reunion show. This one-off appearance was the first time fans had seen Melina in a WWE ring in eight years. Fans of Melina were pumped when reports came out about her return. Even though she has cleared the air, fans are still hopeful that they will see her back in a WWE ring someday.