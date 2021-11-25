5 WWE couples who recently split in real life

While the past few months have seen several WWE Superstars get engaged and married, others have split from their real-life partners.

Throughout the past two years, many WWE Superstars have gotten into new romantic relationships. Few have announced their engagement, and some have tied the knot with their significant others.

Nonetheless, other former and current WWE Superstars have gone through a contradictory experience. In the past two years, their relationships with their real-life partners ended. While a few stopped dating fellow wrestlers, others called off engagements, separated from their spouses, or divorced.

Here are five WWE couples who recently split in real life.

#6. WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Gigi Dolin & Darby Allin

Gigi Dolin met current AEW star Darby Allin a few years before joining WWE and fell in love with him. The couple dated for only four months before announcing their engagement. They tied the knot in November 2018.

After nearly two years together, the couple announced they were getting divorced in August 2018. The NXT Women's Tag Team Champion confirmed their divorce a few months later during an appearance on the Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show. Dolin revealed the reason for their divorce on the same show.

"With us, we realize we got married really young and really fast. He proposed after dating me for four months. That works for some people but for us, we realized we were not mature enough to handle that label of marriage (...) Since we removed that label of being married, we’ve been getting along great. We are best friends. We hang out all the time. We never have any conflict. We both still have little issues. We are both really young. We are still learning where we want to go with our careers and where we want our lives to go," she said.

A few months after their divorce, Dolin officially joined WWE. The 24-year-old is now part of the Toxic Attraction stable led by Mandy Rose on NXT. She is also one-half of the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Jacy Jayne.

Meanwhile, Allin is currently a regular competitor on AEW television. He recently defeated Billy Gunn on AEW Rampage.

