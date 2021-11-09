“I’m good” - Ricochet on offer to team with fellow WWE star

It doesn't sound like the WWE tag team of Ricochet and Mustafa Ali will ever be a thing.

Friday night on WWE SmackDown, Mustafa Ali watched backstage as Ricochet answered Drew McIntyre's open challenge. While The One and Only gave it his all, he came up short against the former WWE Champion, who showed respect to the former United States Champion following their match.

Later on, Ricochet was approached by Mustafa Ali backstage, proposing the idea that the two men should be a tag team, an offer that was declined. On social media this afternoon, he elaborated on his decision.

"At one point this would've been a fantastic tag team. But I now...... Im good. #SmackDown," Ricochet tweeted.

Will Ricochet and Mustafa Ali revisit their rivalry on SmackDown?

Friday's episode of SmackDown could be teasing a renewal of the rivalry between Ricochet and Mustafa Ali.

These two men have had quite a few matches between each other on WWE programming over the years, most recently wrestling a series of matches on WWE Main Event that ended in a two out of three falls match that saw Ricochet come out the victor.

There was also a storyline that involved Ali trying to get Ricochet to join RETRIBUTION on RAW. While it's not a fondly remembered story, the matches these two men had against each other were certainly a highlight.

Whether WWE will give them the proper time to tell their latest story on SmackDown remains to be seen. We'll find out soon enough.

Would you like to see Ricochet tag up with Mustafa Ali? If not, who would be your ideal partner for the former WWE United States Champion? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

