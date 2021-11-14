5 things you didn't know about WWE Superstar Ricochet's new girlfriend Samantha Irvin 

Ricochet has been one of WWE's most exciting athletes for a number of years. The former North American Champion has been a human highlight reel throughout his time on the main roster. His recent move over to SmackDown is seen as a fresh start for his career.

Ricochet has always been a very public star and this includes his relationships. The former Champion was in a relationship with Tessa Blanchard a few years ago, before later revealing that he was dating Kacy Catanzaro after joining WWE.

Ricochet recently updated an Instagram post revealing that there is a new woman in his life, but who is Samantha Irvin?

#1. Samantha Irvin has been a WWE ring announcer since April

Ricochet's new girlfriend has been part of WWE since April when she announced that she had joined the company's announce team.

Over the past few months, Irvin has updated several Instagram posts from backstage at both NXT and 205 Live.

The former singer revealed that after announcing her first episode of NXT in May, she is now one of the main ring announcers for the brand.

As well as being a ring announcer for WWE's developmental brand, Irvin often works as a backstage interviewer and has been seen on-screen several times conducting interviews with the stars of NXT 2.0.

Irvin shared one of these videos on her Instagram account. She was seen interviewing Sarray ahead of her match against Gigi Dolin back in July.

It's unclear when Ricochet and Samantha began dating, but the former Champion commented on one of her Instagram posts three days ago. The announcer updated an image of her makeup ahead of Tuesday night's episode of NXT, with Ricochet commenting saying: 'Yes Ma'am.'

The comment got the WWE Universe talking before the star posted a picture on his Instagram account confirming their relationship. Samantha posted the same image on her Twitter account but both stars had very different tags along with the picture.

Ricochet used an infinity emoji whilst Irwin chose to use the lock and key, which obviously symbolizes their new relationship.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell