Aaron Solow's engagement to WWE star called off

WWE Superstar Bayley and AEW's Aaron Solow have called off their engagement. The couple made a mutual decision to end their relationship, and the AEW star took to his Twitter account to make the information public.

The post states that both Bayley and Solow decided to call it quits due to the difference in their ideas about their respective futures. He further insisted that the couple will forever cherish their memories and have agreed to remain friends.

You can read the full statement below:

Bayley and Aaron Solow first met in 2010, and the couple got engaged in 2016. Unfortunately, they are now on different paths and believe that ending their relationship is the right decision. Bayley is yet to comment on the subject.

Bayley and Aaron Solow's current run in WWE and AEW respectively

Aaron Solow had a limited run in AEW until his recent alliance with The Nightmare Family. He is now set to lock horns with Ryan Nemeth on AEW Dark this week.

As for Bayley, she is currently enjoying a great run as a heel on WWE SmackDown. She is one of the leading Superstars in the women's division, and she recently got her talk show, "Ding Dong, Hello!".

Bayley has reinvented herself since her heel turn and an eventual split from Sasha Banks. On the last WWE SmackDown, she invited the Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on her talk show.

The segment was interrupted by SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. Their verbal altercation led to a match where Bayley teamed up with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to face Banks, Belair, and Reginald.

Am I in and Elimination Chamber match or not?



Me, Ruby, Liv, Nattie, Tamina, Billie. Winner faces Michael Cole.#EliminationChamber — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 20, 2021

The bout ended with Banks and Belair picking up the victory. It earned them the opportunity to challenge Jax and Baszler for the Women's Tag Team Championships at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber PPV.

Bayley was also involved in a feud with Belair until the latter's Royal Rumble victory. Right now, she has turned her attention towards Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan. Bayley has defeated them both in two separate singles matches.

Bayley is also involved in a funny dispute with WWE SmackDown commentator Michael Cole and loves to bully him at the announce desk. The breakup will be challenging for the former couple, but we wish the best for Bayley and her ex following their decision.