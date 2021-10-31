"I was broken-hearted" - Mickie James reveals her disappointment after WWE run

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Mickie James spoke about her recent run with WWE. Initially, she was excited to go back, expecting an amazing run.

James initially worked with the company from 2003 to 2010, becoming a five-time Women's Champion and one-time Divas Champion. After working with IMPACT Wrestling, the veteran returned to WWE in 2016.

She hoped to work with some of the newest WWE Superstars while getting accustomed to the new era's audience. Mickie James' wish was to retire with WWE, but things didn't turn out the way she hoped.

"Here I thought ‘I’m going to have this amazing run. I’m so excited to go back to WWE. I’m going to have this amazing run, work with these awesome new girls, get in front of this new audience, and probably retire back home.’ That’s what I felt. ‘I’m going to retire there in a very cool way.’ And it did not happen that way, because for whatever reason it just didn’t happen that way," Mickie James said.

While James left WWE with a broken heart, she is doing more powerful work. She noted her recent work is laying the foundation for the next generation of female superstars.

"And I left and it was so disheartening and I was broken hearted. So then to be able to leave and do so much more powerful stuff, that actually is stronger work. It’s more powerful work, because it’s laying that foundation behind the scenes of setting up for the future and different levels for the women," Mickie James said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

What is Mickie James up to after WWE?

In April 2021, Mickie James was let go of her contract by WWE. Following her departure from WWE, she started working for the NWA and IMPACT Wrestling.

She produced NWA's first all-female pay-per-view Empowerrr. The event, as well as James' work, was well-received by fans and critics alike. She returned to IMPACT Wrestling after the show.

At Bound for Glory 2021, she won the IMPACT Knockouts Championship from Deonna Purrazzo. This is James' fourth reign with the title. Considering the promotions collaboration with AEW, James can show up on Tony Khan's promotion as well.

