7 WWE wrestlers who suffered as children before finding success

Being a WWE Superstar is a difficult profession to practice. While there are other fields where there is constant pressure to perform every night, the physical toll that the Superstars put their bodies through every day makes it even more difficult for them to continue to function.

However, there are some WWE wrestlers who have to fight an even bigger issue on their road to make it big -- their childhoods.

They had troubled childhoods where they had to fight against the odds to survive and become the person that they were always dreaming to be.

In this article, we will be looking at 7 WWE wrestlers who overcame their childhood issues to make it big. We will be including current WWE Superstars, as well as Superstars who used to, at one point, work for the company.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at these current and former WWE wrestlers.

#7 R-Truth

R-Truth

One of the superstars who has been perpetually overlooked by the WWE Universe until recently is R-Truth. Given that he never had a proper run at the forefront of the company, that is understandable.

Currently, R-Truth is one of the top stars and is the major reason for the success of the 24/7 Championship. The title fits his profile of crazy just right, and as a result, R-Truth has seen enormous success.

Advertisement

In the past, he has also held numerous accolades, including the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. However, to get where he is now, Truth had to fight off a lot of issues in his childhood.

He grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, amidst utter poverty. As a child, he helped his father sell marijuana to help their family get through tough times.

He later dropped out of school as well, at the age of 16, and sold drugs to help fund his music career. Unfortunately for him, he would be arrested during this time. When he was finally released from prison he spent two years trying to focus on his music career without any luck, while staying at a halfway house.

Thankfully, around this time, he met Jim Crockett of NWA, who offered him a chance, and he entered wrestling.

R-Truth has aged like fine wine and has been one of the mainstays in the WWE for over a decade now. His comic timing has earned him a lot of praise and the fact that he remains relevant even to this day transcending eras is a testament to the hard work he has put in.

1 / 7 NEXT