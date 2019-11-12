WWE RAW Results November 11th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

A quite interesting episode of RAW

Becky Lynch kicked off RAW in Manchester. The Man said the challengers were getting tougher by each day but she was ready for them. She was ready to become Becky-Two-Belt again by beating the Kabuki Warriors with the help of Charlotte and win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte - Women's Tag Team title match

We had some uninvited guests

Becky and Asuka kicked off the match and the Kabuki Warriors had control early before Sane was tagged in and Becky managed to gain some momentum with a Bexploder. Charlotte took the tag and no-sold some chops from Sane before taking her down with a single strike.

Shayna Baszler arrived at ringside and the match went on as Charlotte countered the Asuka lock in the ring. Baszler distracted Lynch from the apron and cost Becky the match as Asuka rolled her up from behind while Bayley took out Shayna at ringside.

Result: The Kabuki Warriors def. Becky Lynch & Charlotte to retain the Women's Tag Team titles

After the match, Bayley attacked Becky as Shayna walked off into the crowd.

Match rating: A

Backstage, Humberto and Ricochet teamed up with Randy Orton in an unlikely partnership against The OC for an upcoming match.

Drew McIntyre vs. Sin Cara

McIntyre set an example with the win

Drew McIntyre dominated the match from the get-go and hit a huge powerbomb to the outside. McIntyre hit the Claymore to end the rather short match and pick up the win to no-one's surprise.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Sin Cara

Match rating: C

Erick Rowan showed up in a weird segment where he was baby-talking something through the screen.

The Singh Brothers (c) vs. R-Truth - 24-7 Championship match

A confusing end to the match

The Singhs were getting dominated by R-Truth before they fled the ring with their title and ran backstage into the Women's locker room.

Truth followed but they managed to lose him before running into Rowan who whooped them and Truth found them but left them lying on the floor.

Result: DNF

Match rating: B

