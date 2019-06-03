×
WWE News: Batista explains how he went broke after leaving WWE

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.15K   //    03 Jun 2019, 08:56 IST

Batista
Batista

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Batista recently made an appearance at the Denver Pop Culture Con 2019, and talked on a variety of topics.

Batista revealed that he went broke and lost everything when he left WWE in 2010.

In case you didn't know...

Batista came up to the main roster in 2002, and was initially assigned as a lackey to D-Von Dudley, who was now a reverend. After splitting from D-Von, Batista went on to become a member of Triple H's Evolution. He became World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 21 by defeating Triple H in the main event.

The Animal kicked off a rivalry with John Cena on the road to WrestleMania 26. This resulted in him losing three consecutive bouts to Cena. He quit the company after his "I quit" match against John Cena, and was not seen inside the squared circle for years.

The heart of the matter

Batista talked in depth on what he went through following his exit from WWE in 2010. He revealed that he walked out on top and was living a luxurious life. Soon after, he went broke for three straight years and couldn't get a job to support himself.

So about eight months later I walked out the door and they didn't think I was going to. I walked out on top. I was very comfortable. I was making a very good living and I walked out. Then I starved for three years. I went broke and lost everything. I couldn't get a job. I said, 'I will never go back to wrestling until I prove what I set out to prove that I could make it as an actor.'

Batista later got a role in Guardians of the Galaxy and became a mainstay in Marvel's big budget movies. He announced his retirement after his match with Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

What's next?

Batista has found his footing in Hollywood and hopefully, he goes on to become a megastar like his WWE counterpart, The Rock.

Would you want Batista to come back again in the near future?

