5 WWE/AEW Superstars who have side jobs

Although they are full-time pro wrestlers, few WWE/AEW Superstars also have other jobs outside the ring.

Working two jobs simultaneously is a hard task for any person. It is even harder for WWE Superstars whose job requires them to be on the road most of the time. Although AEW has a lighter schedule, it remains a challenge for some AEW Stars to work other jobs while wrestling for Tony Khan's company.

Despite these difficulties, a few WWE/AEW Superstars have other jobs besides being pro wrestlers. AEW Star Chris Jericho, for example, is the lead singer for the heavy metal band Fozzy. In addition to his wrestling career, he remains committed to the band's tours.

Today, a few other WWE/AEW Superstars work in different fields outside the squared circle, including journalism, construction, and fitness.

Here are five WWE/AEW Superstars who have side jobs.

#5. WWE Superstar Natalya

Natalya is one of the most talented in-ring performers in WWE. The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jim Neidhart has been one of the pillars of the women's division for over a decade.

Natalya kicked off her WWE career in 2007 after spending several years wrestling on the independent circuit. In WWE, she shared the ring with many great female superstars, including WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus, Lita, and The Bella Twins.

Natalya has also held three titles in her career so far. She is a former Divas Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion, and Women's Tag Team Champion.

Besides her in-ring triumphs, Natalya also has another job outside the squared circle. The 39-year-old writes a weekly column in the Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, Ottawa Sun, and Toronto Sun newspapers.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion kicked off her journalism career in 2017. In her column, Natalya mainly writes about her wrestling career. She also sometimes uses her column to highlight the careers of other WWE Superstars or speak about certain events in WWE.

Natalya has also conducted a few interviews with WWE superstars over the past few years, including Sasha Banks, Bayley, and her husband, TJ Wilson.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion has not competed in a WWE ring for nearly two weeks. In her last match, she, alongside Tamina, lost a tag team match against Nox and Shotzi on SmackDown.

