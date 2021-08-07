Natalya Neidhart is the 'heart' of WWE's Women's division

The word 'legend' gets thrown around a lot. But if there's one person who deserves that label, it's Natalya Neidhart.

Nattie, who has been a WWE veteran for over a decade now, should be held up as an example of this generation's style of women's wrestling. She was one of the first women in this millennium to help take the girls out of bikinis and back to the basics.

And that's because? She can flat out wrestle her butt off. She's that good at what she does and has been for a long time. As everyone knows, Natalya cut her teeth learning from legends like her father, and her uncle - the legendary Bret Hart.

A consummate pro and a master in the ring, Natalya Neidhart displayed her skills recently on the July 12th edition of RAW.

In a match that many may consider a 'throw away' segment, she took on Rhea Ripley and made the rising star look like a million bucks.

Of course, it was Natalya's job to take the loss and put her young opponent over. The veteran did just that, but not before teaching a lesson or two in the ring. This has been much of her role over the past few years - acting as a mentor to the rising crop of female talent in the promotion.

It was in-ring artistry at its best, even if it went unnoticed.

In many ways, the story of Neidhart's WWE tenure has been pushed aside despite her immense wrestling skills. Much like Molly Holly before her, she is at times the most overlooked woman in the division.

There are probably a lot of factors that go into that. For one, she has a mat-based style that follows in the footsteps of the Hart Family heritage. She isn't overly flashy, and sticks to technically sound moves - mixed with a little brawling - to get the job done.

Secondly, much like Molly, Natalya has also never been controversial and has been a team player. In other words, she's never been known for being a 'squeaky wheel.'

Finally, one of the main reasons that Neidhart has sometimes been overlooked is that we almost expect her to be great. After all, she is a Hart. When we see her execute counter-move after counter-move, it's like seeing the sun rise. If it didn't happen, you would be shocked.

We can never be sure how many years Natalya Neidhart has left in the ring, or for how much longer she wants to be active. But it would be nice (and also fitting) to see Natalya get one more huge push before she rides off into the sunset.

And when she does, she is almost certainly a lock for the WWE Hall of Fame. On that day, she will finally get to be in the spotlight, all by herself. She will finally and truly be crowned, 'The Queen of Harts.'

The following is a Sportskeeda Exclusive interview with Natalya Neidhart herself, where she speaks about a whole host of topics including Becky Lynch, Nikki A.S.H. and more!

