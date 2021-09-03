Britt Baker reveals what wrestlers in other companies should do to face her

The forbidden door has allowed a lot of talent to work across promotions but Britt Baker is having none of that. If anyone wants a piece of the Dentist, then they will have to come to AEW.

While speaking on the Planet Comicon interview, Britt Baker stated that she would welcome any challenger to fight her as long as the fight happens in AEW since AEW is the hottest pro-wrestling company on the planet.

"I’m not going anywhere because I'm in the hottest professional wrestling company on the planet. I don't need to go anywhere. They can come here, and that's fine, but I have no desire to go anywhere because they can all come to us," Baker said. "Everyone has their own different path. I'm the baddest b**ch of the block in AEW and, again, if they want to come to me I welcome them all with open arms. Please step foot in my ring." (h/t: Fightful)

Deonna Purrazzo vs Britt Baker would be a dream match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Britt Baker is money.#AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/frkJ0aV7J4 — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) June 13, 2021

Deonna Purrazzo and Britt Baker are the two most dominant women in professional wrestling today. They are also good friends in real life.

Britt Baker has been clamoring for a match against the Virtuosa but so far nothing has materialized. Purrazzo recently competed at AAA Triplemania XXIX and defeated Faby Apache to capture the Reina de Reinas title.

Deonna Purrazzo and Melina was a BLAST pic.twitter.com/IBXgbH1hjv — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 29, 2021

The next step for the former NXT star has to be to challenge Britt Baker in AEW. She has run through every woman in IMPACT Wrestling as well as legends like Melina on NWA. A potential matchup would be monumental for North American women's wrestling.

IMPACT Wrestling would not want to relinquish another title to AEW so a title vs title match seems unlikely, but a grudge match can and should be booked between the two best females in North America today.

