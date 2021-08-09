5 current WWE Superstars who have served in the U.S Army

Before entering the pro wrestling industry, several current WWE Superstars served in the United States Army.

WWE has always supported the United States military. The company holds a yearly event called Tribute to the Troops to entertain the brave men and women serving their country.

Vince McMahon has also hired several former U.S. Army members over the years. WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Freddie Blassie are two examples of wrestlers who have served in the military before becoming pro wrestlers. A few current WWE Superstars have also had the same experience.

Before they became WWE Superstars, a few current wrestlers enlisted in the Army. While some were following in their fathers' footsteps, others just saw military service as a perfect career choice at some point in their lives. Some of these men and women served in war zones during their time in Army.

Here are five current WWE Superstars who have served in the U.S Army.

#5. WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker

Before fighting in the wrestling ring, Jaxson Ryker fought in a real war with the United States Marines. The 39-year-old enlisted in the U.S. Marines in 2002, two years after his graduation.

"Jobs were scarce, and they started laying people off. I had wanted to serve in the military at one time because of my family background, so I decided to join the Marine Corps," Ryker explained to Mid-Atlantic Wrestling Legends.

After joining the Army, the WWE Superstar became a truck driver and a machine gunner. He served in different countries, including Iraq.

"It's one of those things where you have to be constantly aware of roadside bombs. It was a scary situation, but thank God I came home alive."

Ryker spent four years in the military before focusing on chasing his dream of becoming a pro wrestler. He joined WWE in 2017 following a successful run in TNA.

On NXT, Ryker allied himself with Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler to create The Forgotten Sons. Following a short stint on SmackDown, The Forgotten Sons disbanded in 2020.

Ryker later joined forces with Elias on Monday Night RAW but soon turned on him. Ryker beat his rival several times, including in a Strap Match and a Symphony Of Destruction Match.

