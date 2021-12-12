5 WWE Superstars who have reportedly signed new deals in 2021

Several WWE Superstars, like Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, have left the company this year after their contracts expired. Although WWE offered them new contracts, they refused to sign them. Instead, they joined other promotions, including WWE's rival, All Elite Wrestling.

Meanwhile, a few other WWE Superstars took a different path, preferring to stay in WWE, having signed new deals with Vince McMahon's company. These wrestlers will now remain on the WWE roster for several more years.

Here are five WWE Superstars who have reportedly signed new deals in 2021:

#5. WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio first joined WWE in June 2002 after competing for several years in different promotions, including ECW and WCW.

The 47-year-old spent nearly 13 years in the company before leaving in 2015 after his contract expired. Nonetheless, the former World Heavyweight Champion returned to WWE in 2018 and has remained on the roster ever since.

Last February, the Master of the 619 announced that he had signed a new deal with WWE, extending his stay in the company:

"We never made the signing of my new deal public, but there is definitely going to be more time to see Rey Mysterio in WWE. I’m going to keep wrestling, at least until Father Time catches up and says, 'It’s time to go,'" he said in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

Mysterio did not reveal the terms of his new WWE contract. However, he stated that having the opportunity to work alongside his son was one of the reasons he decided to stay in WWE:

"I am so happy to see my son Dominik doing so well, and it means so much to me to be with him in WWE," Mysterio added.

Mysterio and his son, Dominik, started teaming up earlier this year. They went on to defeat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode at WrestleMania Backlash to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

In doing so, the Mysterios became the first-ever father-son tag team champions in WWE history. They would then go on to lose their titles to The Usos at Money in the Bank.

The Mysterios recently moved from SmackDown to RAW in the 2021 WWE Draft. They defeated Chad Gable and Otis on the December 6 episode of the Red Brand.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun