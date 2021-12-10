Details on Rey Mysterio's major announcement - Reports

Rey Mysterio has been the topic of discussion lately with his latest announcement making grand claims of changing his history. The announcement came as the legendary's superstar new animated series was confirmed to air on Cartoon Network Latin America titled “Rey Mysterio vs. La Oscurida."

The project has been coming from Rey Mysterio in collaboration with Mexican studio ¡Viva Calavera! and has been in the works since around 2017. According to reports from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the animated series has no involvement from WWE.

.The animated series is set to be comedy/action and will feature 10 episodes that will see Rey Mysterio going up against the forces of supernatural evil. The series was originally teased back in September 2020 at the El Festival Pixelatl with a new update on the show coming in May from Rey himself saying:

“After 35 years of career and multiple achievements, I was still missing something. I always wanted an animated series with the character of Rey Mysterio and when the idea was presented to me, I was immediately captivated. Working with Cartoon Network has been incredible, I can’t think of anyone better than this group to make this project a reality.”

It's certainly going to be a treat for the series to showcase the Rey Mysterio character in an entertaining limelight such as this.

Rey Mysterio heading into a feud with Dominik Mysterio soon

The son-father duo of Dominik and Rey Mysterio have shown signs of friction ever since they landed in Raw after being on Smackdown for a while. They remain a tag team for the time being competing for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

However, a report from Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast has revealed that a breakup angle is upcoming from WWE that will signal the end of the Mysterio duo. The implosion seems imminent since both of them have been facing losses for some time now.

Andrew Zarian @AndrewZarian Spoke with a source at WWE.



The breakup and feud is happening soon Spoke with a source at WWE. The breakup and feud is happening soon https://t.co/Ue8MvAGuTF

Are you excited about the new trajectory of Rey Mysterio's career? Let us know in the comments section down below.

