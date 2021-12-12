Nikki A.S.H. reveals which 90s boyband WWE star Rhea Ripley likes to mosh to

Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley are former Women's Tag Team Champions. Their unusual dynamic has become a huge hit with the WWE Universe in recent months.

Ripley is very different from Nikki and it has been made clear in several segments on Monday Night RAW.

This became even more apparent in a recent Twitter update where Nikki A.S.H. claimed that the two women were "moshing" to The Backstreet Boys.

The older generation of the WWE Universe will remember the Backstreet Boys as a boyband who were formed back in 1993 and reached the height of their fame in the late 90s.

The band had hits which included Larger Than Life and Everybody (Backstreet's Back) in the late 1990s which led to them becoming a household name all over the world.

Despite their fall in fame over the past few decades, the band are still active and set to resume their DNA tour in June 2022 in North America.

Nikki A.S.H. is currently on a losing streak in WWE

The former champions recently dropped their tag team titles to Queen Zelina and Carmella and it appears that A.S.H. has been on a losing streak since. Whilst Ripley has remained by her side in recent months, the former RAW Women's Champion appears to be preparing to turn on her partner.

The dynamic of the team only worked when the two women were winning matches. Since Ripley is someone who is used to picking up victories and lifting championships, it won't be long until these two go their separate ways.

It's unclear what the outcome of the current storyline with A.S.H. will be, but it's assumed that the company is laying the foundations for Ripley to turn on her partner.

