Making it as a main eventer in WWE is incredibly difficult. Even if a superstar has all the talent in the world, they won't get a push unless they fit a certain mold. Navigating the organization's backstage environment and circumventing some of the lackluster material is also a tricky proposition.

During the Attitude Era, the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock - who knew how to protect their characters - could shoot down wayward ideas and work with the creative team to come up with fulfilling storylines.

Most modern-day WWE Superstars don't have this luxury and are weighed down by scripted promos, which prevent them from organically connecting with the audience. Only the most talented performers, such as John Cena and Paul Heyman, can overcome these constraints and eventually gain more freedom.

Other organizations, such as AEW, have a more collaborative environment which allows them to get the best out of their roster. Professional wrestlers often thrive when they're allowed to have input in their performances, which is why so many flourish outside the WWE setup.

With that being said, here are 5 WWE stars who've been more successful in rival promotions:

#5 Two-time WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe

A badass with almost other-worldly skill inside the ring, Samoa Joe has earned rave reviews from almost every promotion he's worked for. When he was promoted to the main roster, it almost seemed like a foregone conclusion that he'd be one of the biggest stars in WWE.

While he had his moments, Joe was hampered by injuries and ultimately fell short of establishing himself as a headline act. Prior to joining WWE, the Samoan Submission Machine was unanimously acknowledged as the best wrestler in the world in 2005, winning the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's "Match of the Year" and "Most Outstanding Wrestler" awards.

He had an incredible match with Kenta Kobashi, which is highly regarded by several modern-day performers. Joe also went on to become part of Impact Wrestling's Holy Trinity -- alongside AJ Styles and Chrisopher Daniels -- and played a vital role in putting the promotion on the map.

