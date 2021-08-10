The love-hate legacy of Randy Orton

After nearly two months on the shelf, Randy Orton made another of his famous comebacks once again this week on Monday Night RAW.

Looking as cool as a cucumber, Orton received the adulation that a 20-year veteran and 14-time world champion should be afforded. Taking his sweet time, he did his signature, 'slow walk' to the ring. Then, he climbed the ropes, struck his classic pose, and drank in the cheers of an adoring crowd.

It was a scene that we've witnessed a thousand times, yet never seem to get tired of. Like being in the presence of greatness.

This week's show was 'Orton-heavy', with The Viper being featured in (at least) four segments, including the main event. He didn't disappoint, handing out a signature RKO to his own tag team partner, Riddle.

So it has been for the St. Louis native during his two-decade long career with WWE - one of the most decorated of all time. A third-generation star of the sport, Orton could be described much like Robert Redford's character in the movie, 'The Natural'. He was just born to wrestle.

A mat technician and a microphone wizard, Orton has done just about everything there is to do in WWE.

He's won every title, he's defeated all the big names, and for years has been recognized as one of the greatest performers of all time.

So... automatically he's a babyface, right? Nope. He's a bad guy, even when he pretends to be a good guy.

They say some of the greatest heels are the ones who can make you love them even when you are supposed to hate them. Ric Flair had that quality. So did Roddy Piper. And Jake Roberts had it at a level no one else might ever reach.

Randy Orton has that same quality. Deep down, you know he will always really be a villain, but you root for him anyway. He's sort of like the 'Doc Holliday of pro wrestling'. Even though you know he's an outlaw, you still respect him because he's the fastest gun in the west.

Orton is, without question, one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation.

And on Monday night, he rose to the occasion once again to face AJ Styles. And by the time the show was over? The crowd still didn't know whether to cheer the Apex Predator or not.

That's his aura. That's his relationship with the audience. And that's what makes him such a great character.

He's always had that love-hate connection with the audience. It's very rare in the modern era of professional wrestling, and will probably be one of the things Orton is remembered for when he finally retires.

It's something he should be proud of because few performers have that type of psychological prowess. Randy Orton commands the crowd - for better or for worse. They either love him or hate him.

And sometimes? Both.

