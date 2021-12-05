5 lesser-known cross-promotion wrestling friendships

There are several wrestling promotions in the United States and all around the world. Despite the competition between these companies, many of their wrestlers are friends in real life.

There are several famous cross-promotion friendships in the pro wrestling world. WWE Superstar Liv Morgan and AEW star Ruby Soho are an example. The two ladies worked together in WWE and were part of The Riott Squad on television. Behind the cameras, they also formed a close relationship. Today, they compete in different promotions.

Likewise, several other WWE Superstars also have good friendships with wrestlers from other promotions, including AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. Some AEW and IMPACT stars are close in real life, too. While some of these friendships are well-known to wrestling fans, others aren't.

Here are five lesser-known cross-promotion wrestling friendships.

#5. WWE Superstar King Xavier Woods - All Elite Wrestling star Kenny Omega

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods and AEW star Kenny Omega have never shared a wrestling ring. Nonetheless, the two are good friends in real life. In an interview with comicbook.com, the current King of the Ring disclosed how he first met Omega and how they bonded through video games.

"It's something I've loved since I was a kid and always great when I find other guys in my profession who love the same games as me. So finding Kenny was fantastic. We had a lot of mutual friends and I remember it was almost like a cold call. It was like 'hey, are you...cool...with video games?.' Luckily our friendship blossomed from there. So it's great when I can meet people in this job that love the same games," Woods said.

Woods has been competing in WWE for over a decade. He is now an 11-time Tag Team Champion. The 35-year-old recently won the King of the Ring tournament after defeating Finn Balor in the final.

Omega, too, had a chance to join Vince McMahon's company a few years ago. In an interview with TalkSPORT, the former AEW World Champion revealed that he held talks with Triple H after his NJPW contract expired. Nonetheless, he decided to sign with AEW.

