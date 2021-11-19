The IInspiration discuss joining Impact, winning the Knockouts Tag Team titles & more (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling's Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee have seemingly been together forever.

The Australian duo are - of course - well known for their time in WWE as The IIconics, where they were able to establish themselves as recognizable stars.

But that was then, and this is now.

Today, known as The IInspiration, the pair are much more than tag team partners - they are best friends who are almost like sisters. Training and traveling together, and finding success with one another in the world of professional wrestling.

Before coming to the United States, they had faced each other in the ring - but ironically, they had never tagged together. Now they stand tall as the recently crowned IMPACT Knockouts tag team champions.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, The IInspiration discussed their time together as a team and their experiences so far with IMPACT Wrestling.

Jessica McKay talked about how different the environment was when they joined their new promotion.

I think the biggest difference is just how much of a family it is at IMPACT," Jessica McKay said. "We felt very welcomed right off the bat, which we appreciate and we are so grateful for. Everyone was so welcoming and had great things to say. It was really fun time for us to come to IMPACT when we did, and we're really happy to be here."

The IInspiration also talked about what it was like to be a part of the legendary Knockouts Division.

With names like Gail Kim, Awesome Kong and Taya Valkyrie among the long list of legends who have revolutionized women's wrestling, McKay said they appreciate being a part of it.

It's really rewarding," McKay commented. "There are incredible women who have come through IMPACT Wrestling. They were really the first company to prioritize their women and to put them in the main event... So it's been really, really cool to be a part of such a historic women's division."

At Bound for Glory, the IInspiration defeated Decay for the IMPACT Knockouts tag team titles

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING @CassieLee and @JessicaMcKay captured the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles in their very first match in IMPACT. .@CassieLee and @JessicaMcKay captured the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles in their very first match in IMPACT. https://t.co/BhgZECdlEo

Cassie Lee talked about how it felt to step right into IMPACT Wrestling and find success right away.

It feels incredible," she said. "Jess and I feel very strongly about what we're able to do as a tag team. So, to step foot in an IMPACT ring for the first time and follow through with everything we said we were going to do? Everything we been saying we were going to do for the last 10-15 years? It feels really special to finally be doing that.

When asked what the future holds for IInspiration? Cassie Lee had a very simple answer:

We want to prove that we are THE BEST TAG TEAM EVER!

Jessica McKay responded to her partner with just two words...

Tell 'em"

Listen to more of the interview here:

