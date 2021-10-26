'They have always done right'- Gail Kim on what makes the IMPACT Wrestling Women's division so special (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim recently took the time to chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling leading into Bound for Glory. She was part of a media call with recent IMPACT Wrestling signings Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, better known as The IInspiration.

Gail Kim, who's a backstage producer for IMPACT Wrestling, put the Knockouts division over big time. Not just the performers, but also the company for using the talent in such a manner that their confidence doesn't falter.

Gail Kim feels like there are no holes in the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts division

Gail Kim feels that she's fortunate to be in the spot that she's in, working with the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts division:

"For me to be able to work and build this division...I'm so proud of this division. And I express it all the time. When I say I think our division is stacked, I am not exaggerating by any means. I feel like there are no holes in our division. I feel like everyone just has something different to bring and we're just going to get better from here.", said Gail Kim.

She also praised IMPACT Wrestling for doing the right thing when it comes to women's wrestling:

"And just like they said...IMPACT Wrestling, obviously they're very dear to my heart but they have always done right for women's wrestling. And they use everybody and know how to make the confidence come out and build them to the best of their ability. So, thank you IMPACT Wrestling.", added Kim.

Bound for Glory was an exciting night for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts division with new Tag Team Champions in The IInspiration and a new Knockouts Champion in Mickie James.

