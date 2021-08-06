"It stole my love of wrestling" - Cassie Lee on the thing WWE did that took her passion for wrestling away

Cassie Lee, formerly known as Peyton Royce in WWE, has revealed that getting released broke her heart and ruined her love of wrestling.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet in a brilliant interview, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion touched on her emotional response to being let go by the company and how it affected her.

Cassie Lee added that her departure from WWE still affects her even now, as she still gets emotional about it.

"Being let go really broke my heart, and for a long while it kind of took my love. It stole my love of wrestling. And I would love to get that back and not move on with my life with this bitter feeling about wrestling. I still get emotional about it. But I know one day I will get over those circumstances and not let it affect me like it does now."

Cassie Lee may have said goodbye to Peyton Royce and WWE, but she still isn't done with wrestling

Despite the way that getting released from WWE made her feel about professional wrestling, it seems that the Australian star isn't ready to leave the business behind completely.

Cassie Lee told Chris Van Vliet that she isn't done with wrestling as she had dreams that she wanted to grasp between the IIconics splitting up and her WWE release. However, she has also started preparations to begin an acting career.

The former Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have also reunited outside of WWE with the pair starting a podcast together called 'Off Her Chops'. Cassie Lee had wanted to start a podcast for a while, but wasn't allowed by WWE.

