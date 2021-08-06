"I don't feel like I am done with wrestling" - Cassie Lee on her post-WWE career

Cassie Lee (FKA Peyton Royce) has opened up about what her plans for the future are, after being released by WWE.

Her 90-day non-compete expired a few weeks back. She's free and clear to sign with another professional wrestling company right now if she wishes. But are other dreams getting in the way?

Sure it’s an old photo, but my new interview with @CassieLee is up now! 🔥🔥



Check it out on my podcast:https://t.co/bHmjx7fnV6



And on my YouTube channel:https://t.co/0vFYm6Ith0 pic.twitter.com/97yD8DsMrk — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) August 5, 2021

Cassie Lee was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss her WWE career and what's next for her. When asked what's next now that her non-compete it up, Lee revealed that she's not done with professional wrestling.

"I don't feel like I am done with wrestling," Cassie Lee confirmed. "I have dreams that I especially wanted to grasp between me and Jess getting split up and me being let go."

Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) wants to be a movie star

While Cassie Lee is not done with her pro wrestling career, that's not the only thing she hopes to do in the future, as she also wants to become a movie star.

Lee revealed that she's been taking acting lessons for almost two years now, which might explain the excellent promo that was seen on RAW Talk weeks before her eventual release.

"I still want to chase that [her wrestling career], but my big dream now is I want to be a movie star," Cassie Lee revealed. "I feel that is a natural way that wrestlers want to go. So I have been taking acting lessons for going on two years now. I just love it, I love the process of learning a new industry. And I can't wait to feel like I know the industry inside out like I do with wrestling."

What are your thoughts on Cassie Lee's aspirations post-WWE? Do you think she has a career in Hollywood? Or should she stick to professional wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Daniel Wood