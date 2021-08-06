"We weren't allowed" - Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) reveals a thing WWE banned her from doing

Cassie Lee, formerly known as Peyton Royce in WWE, has revealed that WWE wouldn't let her start a podcast.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was asked why she started a podcast with IIconic teammate Jessica McKay (known in WWE as Billie Kay).

In her response, Lee revealed that she'd wanted to start a podcast for some time, but their WWE schedule and new rules from the company meant they weren't allowed.

"I had been wanting to try a podcast for a few years, but just with our schedule and rules that came in we weren't allowed to do it. So as soon as we got the call, I texted Jess [McKay] and said 'Look I know you want time to grieve this. But just to let you know that I really want to start this podcast with you.' She was like 'Screw it! Let's do it!' And we just got to work."

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay started the podcast shortly after their WWE release, and named it 'Off Her Chops'. In the same interview Lee let Chris Van Vliet know the meaning behind the podcast's title.

"Off Her Chops has multiple meanings. If you are in Australia and you are off your chops it could mean you are drunk. Or it could mean your off your chops like you're crazy. But in a positive way. Not like a you're crazy, you need help. It's more like the fun one in the group."

'Off her chops' certainly seems like a great way to describe the two women who were effortlessly entertaining together as The IIconics in WWE. That is, until WWE made the decision to break them up.

