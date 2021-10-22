5 WWE dream opponents for Deonna Purrazzo

Deonna Purrazzo is IMPACT Wrestling's greatest female star in recent memory. The Knockout of the Year 2020 has faced all-comers and is currently the reigning Knockouts Champion since November 2020.

She will defend her title against Mickie James at IMPACT's Bound for Glory event on October 23 in Las Vegas. The event is sold out, and Mickie could potentially be another fallen victim to Deonna's impressive run with the company.

Deonna has previously performed for WWE, having signed an NXT contract. She appeared on the black-and-gold brand at the time, and also competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic. She was released from her contract in April 2020 due to budget cuts.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE dream opponents for Deonna Purrazzo.

#5. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Nia Jax

On April 6, 2020, episode of WWE RAW, Nia Jax squashed Deonna Purrazzo in just one minute and thirty-five seconds. It marked Deonna's last ever appearance with the company. She signed with IMPACT Wrestling following the expiry of her non-compete clause and has not looked back since.

If Purrazzo is ever to step foot back into a WWE ring, her sights should be firmly set on Nia Jax. She could ultimately blame Jax for being instrumental in her departure by embarrassing her on RAW. At the same time, she could also thank Jax for inspiring The Virtuosa we see today in IMPACT.

Jake @JetsandWrasslin #slammiversary2020 Deonna Purrazzo was jobbing to Nia Jax on Raw just a few months ago and now she is the Knockouts champion, as someone who has been a fan of her for awhile now, I couldn’t be happier for her. 🙌🙌 #Slammiversary Deonna Purrazzo was jobbing to Nia Jax on Raw just a few months ago and now she is the Knockouts champion, as someone who has been a fan of her for awhile now, I couldn’t be happier for her. 🙌🙌 #Slammiversary #slammiversary2020 https://t.co/vJWopOIdU6

Behind-the-scenes, Deonna Purrazzo had nothing but praise for Nia Jax, who was influential to her throughout her time in NXT:

"That last match with Nia is funny because it’s full circle. My first in NXT as extra talent was against Nia, and that spans a five-year difference. From day one to my last day in WWE, she has been so great. Never have I walked away hurt or banged up, or feeling like I can’t work the next day. I feel the need to defend her from my point of view because I can’t say anything negative about her," said Deonna Purrazzo. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

It would be a dream match, one that would see just how far Deonna has come since her last outing with The Irresistible Force.

