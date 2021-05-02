IMPACT Wrestling star sends heartfelt message to The Miz after watching his documentary 

IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona sent out a tweet praising The Miz after watching the latest WWE 24 episode about the former two-time World Champion.

The recently-released documentary has received rave reviews from fans and The Miz's WWE colleagues like The Rock and John Cena. It takes a backstage look at his rise from a rookie to a legit main eventer in WWE.

A very close friend of The Miz, IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona wrote that one could not be a fan of pro-wrestling if they can't appreciate The A-Lister.

"Just watched the #WWE24 on @mikethemiz. How can you truly be a fan of pro wrestling and not be a fan of the Miz? This guy busted his *ss, ate s*it, and proved so many people wrong...so many times. He is Awwwesome!" tweeted Cardona.

The Miz and Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder) are no strangers to each other in the ring as they have wrestled countless times in WWE. At WrestleMania 32, Cardona won the Intercontinental Championship in a genuinely heart-warming moment.

However, The Miz defeated Matt Cardona for the championship the next night, ending the latter's dream run even before it could properly take off.

Matt Cardona is eying the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship

After losing to Brian Myers at Rebellion 2021, Matt Cardona defeated his former tag team partner in a rematch on this week's IMPACT Wrestling. The match also served as the qualifier for a six-way clash at the upcoming event, Under Seige 2021.

The winner of that six-way match would get a shot at Kenny Omega's IMPACT Wrestling World Championship. Cardona has enough momentum behind him to pull off a surprising win and face Omega in a first-time-ever clash.

What do you think about Matt Cardona's message for The Miz? Do you want them to share the ring again sometime in the future?