5 current WWE superstars who love video games

WWE fans were informed of the controversy when The Undertaker, who has consistently destroyed the mystery of his character since his in-ring retirement, called the current WWE roster "soft" for playing video games during their down time.

Numerous wrestlers from WWE, AEW and beyond criticized the controversial comment and generally agreed that the current roster's habit of playing video games is far better than the drug and violence infused madness of the '80s and '90s professional wrestling.

Apart from the surprise of The Undertaker, a revered superstar, making unnecessary controversial comments, the tug-of-war puts a spotlight on the fact that many of the current WWE superstars love video games. As a bonus, most of them have a chance to appear on video games released by the WWE and play as themselves.

Here is a list of 5 WWE superstars who love video games.

#5 WWE King Of The Ring Xavier Woods

The list wouldn't have been complete without the creator of UpUpDownDown, Xavier Woods. He runs his popular YouTube channel under his gaming moniker, Austin Creed.

Apart from appearing in eight professional wrestling games, Woods, alongside his New Day teammates Big E and Kofi Kingston, is a downloadable character in Gears 5. Woods's love for video games led him to tattoo the Royal Crest from "The Legend Of Zelda" series on his right forearm.

Woods has been enjoying an unprecedented wave of singles success in the last few months. His long-cherished dream of becoming the King of the Ring came true on Crown Jewel, and he defeated the likes of Finn Balor in the tournament to gain the honor.

Since rebranding himself as King Woods, the former WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champion has participated in a mini-feud with "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns.

