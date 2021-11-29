5 WWE Superstars who are struggling with health conditions

WWE Superstars regularly battle inside the squared circle. Few also go through battles outside the ring as they struggle with health conditions.

Several WWE Superstars faced hard times due to suffering from health conditions. Toni Storm, for example, has struggled with depression and anxiety. She recently called on people to normalize talking about mental health.

Likewise, a few WWE Superstars are currently struggling with health issues such as heart conditions, diabetes, and cervical spinal stenosis. In the past few years, some of these wrestlers opened up about their health conditions in interviews.

Here are five WWE Superstars struggling with health conditions.

#5. WWE Champion Big E

So far, Big E has had an impressive WWE career. He joined the company over a decade ago and has won several championships. While his career might be well-known to the WWE Universe, many fans may not know that the WWE Champion has a heart condition.

Last year, Big E revealed details of his health issue on The New Day's Feel the Power podcast:

"We do these EKGs and physicals every year. I was told that all the years of exertion from working out thickens the walls of your heart. So despite losing a lot of weight, doing more cardio and being very clean lately, I have a thicker heart wall because I’ve been working out seriously since I was 12, but even before that, I was working out at 9 or 10. I was told it’s not a massive worry, but something to keep an eye on,"

Now that he knows about his heart condition, Big E insists there's no reason to ignore it. Nonetheless, it would not stop him from pursuing more success in his WWE career. The 35-year-old has been living the best days of his life lately as he finally captured his first-ever WWE Championship. He recently squared off against the Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series but came up short.

