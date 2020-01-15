Sheamus reveals how close he was to retirement due to recent injuries [Exclusive]

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020 IST SHARE

Sheamus told me retirement was "always in the back of his mind"

Ahead of BT Sport's launch party to celebrate the arrival of WWE, I spoke with Sheamus about a number of subjects - not least his hiatus from in-ring competition that would prompt rumors of retirement for The Celtic Warrior.

Sheamus will make his unofficial in-ring return tonight at BT Sport's WWE launch party, taking on Andrade. It will be the former WWE Champion's first match in around nine months.

"It's something that's always in the back of your mind. It's no secret that I had a couple of issues physically, a few injuries, because it is physical what we do - and then my style as well, it trebles that, you know? There were a couple times when I thought, "Will I make it back in there?" Especially when I got a concussion in that match after WrestleMania.

"But I used that time really well, I went to physiotherapy, went to boxing, kickboxing. I got myself in the best shape possible, dropped 40lbs. I feel better, look better, and I've never been hungrier to get back in the ring. For me, the first ten years were just a warm-up. This is the real deal now. I'm just starting, mate. I'm telling you, by body feels amazing. I feel better at 42 than I did at 32."

Earlier today, @WWESheamus revealed to me just how close he was to retirement, but stated that he’s ready to come back, his body feels better than ever - and he feels better at 42 than he did at 32!@SKProWrestling // @btsportwwe #WWEonBT pic.twitter.com/fJzIyshKcQ — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 15, 2020

BT Sport is the exclusive live broadcaster of WWE in the UK, showing RAW, Smackdown, NXT, and NXT UK plus all the year’s biggest PPV events on BT Sport Box Office. Subscribe and watch on TV or the App or try out the BT Sport Monthly Pass.