Kyle O'Reilly could be set to follow his Undisputed Era teammates out of WWE - Reports

Will Kyle O'Reilly be the next member of The Undisputed Era to depart WWE?

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kyle O'Reilly's contract with WWE will expire at some point in December, the same month that Johnny Gargano's deal is currently set to expire.

With Undisputed Era members Adam Cole and Bobby Fish already in All Elite Wrestling, there is a chance a third member of the group might be on his way to the company if he chooses not to sign a new deal with WWE.

It's clear that the rebranding of WWE NXT 2.0 has different plans for Kyle O'Reilly than the previous black and gold regime did.

While Kyle O'Reilly was in the hunt for the NXT Championship earlier this year, he was removed from the fatal four-way to decide a new champion on the debut of NXT 2.0 and has been placed in an awkward tag team with Von Wagner over the last several weeks.

Mike Johnson reports that WWE currently has O'Reilly listed internally as the number two babyface for the NXT brand, only behind current champion Tommaso Ciampa. But oddly enough, they haven't been treating him like that at all since the relaunch of the NXT 2.0 brand.

Perhaps the two sides end up coming to a deal, and O'Reilly stays put with WWE. But if he departs next month, there is no doubt that every big wrestling promotion will be interested in signing the Undisputed Era member.

O'Reilly has a history in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and his former stablemates are in AEW. A case could be made that the grass may be greener on the other side for the talented professional wrestler. Only time will tell.

