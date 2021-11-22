5 potential challengers for Big E following Survivor Series 2021

Survivor Series 2021 was certainly an exhilarating affair with every match creating a certain sense of excitement, albeit not so much for Big E.

The main event of the evening saw WWE Champion Big E from RAW go head-to-head against Universal Champion Roman Reigns from Smackdown. The contest most definitely lived up to expectations, with both competitors giving it their all.

Roman Reigns struck Big E with three Superman Punches and a Rock Bottom. Big E then nailed the Belly-to-Belly slam twice, albeit neither superstar found success with their pinfall attempts.

The Powerhouse of Positivity even countered the Tribal Chief's most lethal submission, the Guillotine, with his Big Ending but still didn't get the three count.

The match continued to go back and forth. Reigns finally emerged victorious as he nailed the WWE Champion with a devastating spear. Big E, despite the loss, won hearts with a praise-worthy showing.

With the Survivor Series out of the way, the New Day member will now have to focus his attention back on RAW. There are plenty of opponents who are waiting to grab an opportunity to dethrone the champion.

In this article, we look at five potential challengers for Big E following his loss at Survivor Series 2021:

#5 Seth Rollins vs Big E

Seth Rollins is most definitely first in line to challenge Big E for his WWE Championship. This after The Visionary became the number one contender outlasting Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and Rey Mysterio in a Fatal Four-Way Ladder Match on the October 25 edition of RAW.

Rollins, at the recently concluded Survivor Series event, was pivotal for Team Red after he pinned Jeff Hardy with a devastating Curb Somp to take his team to victory.

With his confidence soaring, Seth will surely look to lock horns with Big E in the near future to become WWE Champion for a third time.

