5 WWE superstars from NXT 2.0 who are future world champions

WWE NXT originally maintained a game show structure, with every season producing a winner. Later, it developed into a developmental brand for the company, polishing and grooming future stars for the main roster. While the main roster was almost constantly criticized for booking, quality of matches and lack of storyline consistency, NXT avoided much of this criticism.

Under the guidance of Triple H, NXT became the shining star of WWE, highlighted by the presence of both homegrown WWE developmental talents and the cream of the independent crop. The likes of Kassius Ohno, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Adam Cole, celebrated veterans of the industry, became featured stars on the black-and-gold brand.

However, NXT has recently undergone yet another metamorphosis. NXT 2.0 is a more colorful, revamped version of the original brand. While the likes of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are still part of the weekly shows, the focus is on younger wrestlers with the capability to fit in the WWE machinery.

Here is a list of 5 WWE NXT 2.0 stars with bright futures and the capability to become future world champions in the main roster.

#5 Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly

Kyle O'Reilly's WWE NXT career saw him join Adam Cole and ReDragon partner Bobby Fish to form the Undisputed Era, which went on to become the (pardon the pun) undisputed greatest faction in the history of the black-and-gold brand.

However, times have changed. Cole and Fish are wrestling in the AEW ring. Meanwhile, Strong has formed a faction of his own. Late 2021 has been somewhat of a low point for Kyle O'Reilly , but he still has the potential to become a massive babyface on the main roster.

The World Championship is nothing new to O'Reilly, and it would not be impossible for him to captivate the spectators and win the WWE Championship on the main roster.

