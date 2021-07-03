Who is Odyssey Jones in WWE?

Odyssey Jones could be one of the next big stars in WWE if things work out well for him.

WWE officials appeared to be interested in Odyssey Jones as he was called up to the main roster for SmackDown. While not officially a part of the main roster yet, he performed in dark matches before the show started.

Who did Odyssey Jones face on SmackDown?

Before tonight's episode of SmackDown, Odyssey Jones was involved in a dark match for WWE officials, according to PWInsider. Jones wrestled Robert Roode during the SmackDown tapings in a dark match.

Several other NXT stars performed as well. Karrion Kross faced Cesaro in a dark match, while Shotzi Blackheart faced Toni Storm.

This week was not the first time superstars have been brought up from NXT to wrestle for officials. Three weeks back, Kross wrestled Dolph Ziggler, while Bronson Reed wrestled Roode. They even wrestled on WWE Main Event, where Kross defeated Shelton Benjamin and Reed defeated Drew Gulak.

Kross, Scarlett, and Blackheart were even present for the most recent episode of WWE RAW.

When did Odyssey Jones join WWE?

Odyssey Jones's real name is Omari Palmer. He is a former football player. He played when he was in college and was then brought into WWE as part of the 2019 WWE Performance Center Class.

The class also featured Bronson Reed, Brendan Vink, Nick Comoroto, Ever-Rise, Dexter Lumis, Ricardo Miller, Jordan Myles, Rachael Ellering, Cameron Grimes and Mei Ying.

Odyssey Jones wrestled NXT live event matches against Dexter Lumis, Killian Dain, Brendan Vink and Mohamed Fahim. He only secured a win against Fahim in his last match before the pandemic hit.

Jones was also reportedly a part of the rumored NXT Evolve series. He was pictured standing alongside Desmond Troy, Cal Bloom, Daniel Vidot and EJ Nduka. Parts of NXT Evolve were reportedly filmed in February, but with WWE's move to Peacock, the launch was delayed.

There's no word yet on what the future of Odyssey Jackson is in WWE, but with matches taking place in front of officials, he could be a big star in the coming months.

Edited by Rohit Mishra