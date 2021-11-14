Bruce Prichard provides an update on Triple H's health

Bruce Prichard briefly opened up about Triple H's health and ongoing recovery during the latest episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com.

Prichard revealed that Triple H's condition has vastly improved and the NXT boss is 'coming along good.'

Here's what the WWE Executive Director said on the latest episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard:

"He is feeling better; he's coming along good. He's moving along, man; more power to him!"

Triple H underwent successful surgery in September following a cardiac event caused due to a genetic heart issue. WWE disclosed that the Cerebral Assassin was expected to make a full recovery.

The Game posted an update, which you can read below:

Triple H @TripleH

See you soon 🙏❤️ I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT ! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!)See you soon 🙏❤️ I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon 🙏❤️

Is Triple H's in-ring future in jeopardy?

The most recent update stated that Triple H was yet to return to work backstage following his hospitalization.

Dave Meltzer also noted that he didn't see Triple H wrestling again due to the veteran's health problems.

While there is a possibility of The Game returning for one final match, it was noted that he would need to receive the green signal from WWE's medical team, and that might not happen anytime soon.

Here's what was revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"I wouldn't expect HHH to ever wrestle again, although it is possible he may do one retirement match if he feels the need to leave on his own terms and doctors will clear him, that's not likely to be for a long time, and he hasn't even returned to behind-the-scenes work yet."

NXT continues to transition to a new era in the absence of Triple H, but the 52-year-old legend should be back soon to resume his backstage duties.

