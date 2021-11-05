Triple H's in-ring future in jeopardy, possible retirement plans - Reports

Triple H has entertained fans for many years and has won multiple WWE championships along the way. However, it looks like his days as an in-ring competitor are over now. He may return for a retirement match, but will not be actively involved in in-ring action.

The former WWE Champion's last high-profile match took place in 2019 when he faced Batista at WrestleMania 35. He also faced Randy Orton that year at Super ShowDown. The Game has been more focused with his backstage duties of late. With Triple H's health taking a toll, his chances of a return have been further reduced.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that Triple H has not yet returned to work following his heart surgery. NXT 2.0 is being run under the umbrella of Shawn Michaels for now.

''I wouldn’t expect HHH to ever wrestle again, although it is possible he may do one retirement match if he feels the need to leave on his own terms and doctors will clear him, but that’s not likely to be for a long time and he hasn’t even returned to behind-the-scenes work yet.'' said Meltzer

Who could Triple H have a retirement match against?

WWE has very limited superstars who can work as a star attraction. Having Triple H return for one last match could help cement a younger superstar.

Another way could be to put Triple H on-screen in a position of power on either RAW or SmackDown. That could lead to a feud with one of the top stars on the roster which could culminate in his retirement match.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

There is also a chance that WWE is saving Triple H's retirement match for a rainy day and hopes to use it to generate buzz and bring more views to the show. In any case, it is unfortunate that Hunter will not be in the same league as Edge, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

Guess which WWE Superstar is scared of heights? The answer is here.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Triple H have one more match? Yes No 34 votes so far