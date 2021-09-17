Important update on Triple H's health following hospitalization - Reports

WWE announced on 9th September that Triple H underwent successful heart surgery following a cardiac event. It was said that The Game is expected to make a full recovery. A new report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that Triple H is in 'good enough shape' and is still recovering from the cardiac episode.

Due to being hospitalized, talents on the company's roster are naturally concerned about the WWE legend.

Although Triple H has started taking calls since the incident, it has been made clear by the company that no business talks should be conducted with him. Talents are allowed to call him and wish him well.

Here is what the official statement by WWE regarding Triple H's health had stated:

"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery."

Triple H was absent backstage during the latest NXT taping

There is no word right now as to when exactly the former world champion will return to resume his backstage duties in WWE. Due to the cardiac event and subsequent surgery, Triple H could not be a part of the new version of NXT, which debuted on Tuesday this week. Shawn Michaels was the man in charge instead, with Kevin Dunn also present to oversee the broadcast.

It will be interesting to see if the COO makes some changes to NXT 2.0 when he returns or if the show will continue to move in the direction decided by Vince McMahon.

All of us at Sportskeeda wish Triple H a speedy recovery and hope to see him back at the helm of things soon.

