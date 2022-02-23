WWE veteran makes odd comparison between Austin Theory and former Cruiserweight Champion

Ex-WWE star Virgil isn't a big fan of Austin Theory if his latest Instagram post is any indication.

Austin Theory is one of the most promising stars in WWE today. At 24-years-old, he has a long road ahead of him, and many fans believe that he will be a future megastar in the company.

However, former WWE Superstar Virgil took to his official Instagram handle earlier today and took a shot at Theory.

He compared Theory and former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Spike Dudley by stating that both men pretend to be better. He then asked his fans who between the two is "better at pretending to be better."

Austin Theory is getting major exposure on WWE TV lately

Theory moved to RAW during the 2021 WWE Draft. Soon after, He was put in a storyline with none other than WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

The angle saw Theory being given career advice by McMahon. After the former's victory over Finn Balor earlier this year, Mr. McMahon awarded him a spot in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Theory had a strong showing in the free-for-all and lasted an impressive 22 minutes before AJ Styles threw him out. Theory's push on the main roster continued after the event.

He defeated former Universal Champion Kevin Owens on an episode of RAW, thus securing a spot in the WWE title Elimination Chamber match in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The match ended up being a nightmare for the young gun. He started the match with Seth Rollins and lasted till the very end. Brock Lesnar made quick work of Rollins, AJ Styles, and Riddle before setting his sights on Theory.

The Beast Incarnate gave Theory the beating of his life, including a scary F5 from the top of an Elimination Chamber pod. Lesnar then pinned Theory to win the WWE title.

Austin Theory has the look and in-ring skills to become a top star in the near future. Only time will tell if he manages to change Virgil's perception of him.

What do you think of Virgil's assessment of Theory? Do you think he has it in him to become a main event star somewhere down the line?

