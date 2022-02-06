"Nobody cares now" - Former Booker explains how WWE has devalued Shinsuke Nakamura and the Intercontinental Championship (Exclusive)

Following this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, veteran Dutch Mantell shared his strong opinions regarding Shinsuke Nakamura and the Intercontinental Championship. Mantell stated that WWE has made fans lose interest in the King of Strong Style by irreleant booking and letting the entire program between him and Rick Boogs grow weak.

This Friday on SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura had a one-on-one match with Jinder Mahal. In a quick encounter, Shinsuke Nakamura picked up a win over the Modern Day Maharaja after delivering the Kinshasa. It seems that the two might face each other again soon with Sami Zayn added to the mix, given that he was on commentary during the match.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell was joined by Sid Pullar III and Rick Ucchino to recap the latest episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. Here's what Dutch had to say regarding Shinsuke Nakamura and his run as the Intercontinental Champion:

"I don't think nobody cares, to tell you the truth, about that championship. I don't think nobody cares about Rick Boogs, or whatever his name is, and Nakamura. I don't think nobody cares now. They just let them languish. They just them languish there not doing anything with them" [30:22 - 30:41]

Shinsuke Nakamura hasn't defended the Intercontinental Championship on a premium live event

The King of Strong Style captured the Intercontental Championship after defeating Apollo Crews on an episode of SmackDown in August. Nakamura has since gone on to defend the title on a televised show only once in almost six months.

The last time the Intercontinental Championship was defended on a premium live event was at last year's WrestleMania, when Apollo Crews dethroned Big E in a Nigerian Drum Fight.

Elimination Chamber is just two weeks away and WWE is yet to announce an Intercontinental Championship match at the Elimination Chamber. With Jinder losing the contender's match, it seems unlikely that Nakamura would be defending the title at the upcoming event.

