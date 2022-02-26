Kofi Kingston praises fellow superstar for inspiring him to make it to WWE

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston heralded R-Truth's career as the driving force behind his goal to make it to WWE.

R-Truth has been in and out of WWE for over twenty years, and the superstars' early days in the company inspired Kingston to become a pro-wrestler.

Speaking with Byron Saxton on WWE's YouTube channel, Kofi, Bobby Lashley & Big E, reflected on their and other black stars' achievements in WWE. When asked who Kingston's favorite star was before arriving in WWE, he answered K-Kwik, R-Truth's ring name in the early 2000s:

"I used to like K-Kwik (R Truth) back in the day and being, like, man, I think I can do some of those moves. Having him be a part of like the catalyst that drove me towards wanting to be a WWE Superstar." (from 3:16 to 3:25)

Much like his R-Truth character, K-Kwik was also entertaining. Truth has enjoyed a long career in WWE, earning respect from fans and the locker room.

Kofi Kingston and R-Truth won the WWE Tag Team Championships

Kingston's admiration for Truth was further extended in 2011 when they formed a tag team. The pair achieved success as a duo as they managed to capture the WWE Tag Team Championships against Primo & Epico in 2012 on RAW.

WhatsUpWrestler @WhatsUpWrestler On the April 30th Edition of RAW SuperShow, Kofi Kingston and R Truth defeated Primo & Epico to win the WWE Tag Team Championship, becoming only the third team of African-Americans to win the tag team championships. #WWE On the April 30th Edition of RAW SuperShow, Kofi Kingston and R Truth defeated Primo & Epico to win the WWE Tag Team Championship, becoming only the third team of African-Americans to win the tag team championships. #WWE https://t.co/sU7VLFTKJg

Over the years, Kofi Kingston has won the tag team championships with a multitude of partners and due to his respect for R-Truth, his victory alongside one of his heroes is a top highlight of his incredible career.

